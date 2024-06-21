Kishida Vows to Compile Fresh Economic Package in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that his government aims to draw up a fresh package of economic measures this autumn to fuel growth.

"We are now at a crucial moment of whether we can get out of a deflationary economy and move on to a new growth-oriented economy," Kishida told a press conference after the effective end of this year's 150-day ordinary parliamentary session.

"There are clear signs of such a transition," he said. "In order to create big moves to steadily achieve this transition, we will develop multi-layer policies."

The economic package will focus on support for households receiving pensions, low-income households and the regional economy, he said.

He also said that the government will revive subsidies to lower electricity and gas bills for three months, starting in August. The government once ended the subsidies in May, but will reintroduce them to support households and businesses still struggling with high prices.

