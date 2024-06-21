Japan to Cut Utility Bills Again: PM Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will revive subsidies for electricity and gas bills for three months, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

The government assistance for power and gas suppliers ended in May, but households and businesses are continuing to struggle with high prices.

Subsidies to cut utility bills will be provided again in August, September and October, Kishida told a press conference.

The prime minister has found it necessary to help people stay cool in the sizzling summer, government sources said.

Subsidies for oil wholesalers to curb pump price spikes will be in place until the end of the year, Kishida also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]