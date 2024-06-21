Tokyo's Shinjuku Bans Street Drinking at Night on Halloween

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The assembly of Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward unanimously enacted an ordinance on Friday to ban street drinking at night in certain entertainment districts during the Halloween period.

Street drinking at night will be banned in Shinjuku 3-chome and Kabukicho 1-chome on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The ban has no penalties. Local shops will be asked to voluntarily stop selling alcoholic beverages.

The move comes as Shinjuku has faced increased disturbances and other nuisances from young people moving from neighboring Shibuya Ward, which has been stepping up controls on public drinking. Shibuya Ward's assembly this week approved an ordinance to ban street drinking at night around Shibuya Station year-round, effective on Oct. 1.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]