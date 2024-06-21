Large Amnount of Rare Metals Found near Remote Tokyo Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--More than 200 million tons of manganese nodules rich in rare metals exist on the seabed near Minamitorishima, a remote Tokyo island, the Nippon Foundation and the University of Tokyo said Friday.

The nonprofit organization and the national university discovered a huge amount of the sea-bottom mineral concentrations that abundantly contain such rare metals as cobalt and nickel, both essential for lithium-ion batteries, in a survey that covered an area at depths of some 5,000 meters in the country's exclusive economic zone off the Pacific island.

The research team, led by Yasuhiro Kato, professor at the university, estimates that there are 234 million tons of such nodules in the 100-square-kilometer survey area and that the amount of nickel in them is equivalent to 75 years of consumption in Japan and that of cobalt to 11 years.

The volumes are believed to be enough for commercial use, including costs for extraction and refining. The organization plans to start extracting 2,500 tons of the mineral resource per day in an experimental project by the end of March 2026.

The spherical nodules, which measure up to tens of centimeters in diameter, grow when iron and manganese oxides dissolved in seawater precipitate around their nuclei, such as stones and shark teeth. They also contain copper.

