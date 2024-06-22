Japan Emperor, Empress Leave for Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako left Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a government plane Saturday for an official visit to Britain.

In Britain, the Imperial couple will attend as state guests welcome events as well as a banquet hosted by King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla. They will also visit the University of Oxford, where they both studied, before returning home June 29.

This will be their second overseas visit for international goodwill after Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in 2019.

They were scheduled to visit Britain in 2020 at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II. But the plan was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. They received a renewed invitation to visit Britain from King Charles III earlier this year.

