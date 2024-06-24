Japanese Police, Experts Seek Regulations for Sling Pistols

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police and experts are calling for regulations over so-called sling pistols, after an attack using the weapon occurred in the western city of Osaka in April.

An investigative source said that sling pistols are so strong that projectiles shot at people's eyes can reach as far as their brains, while they can be acquired easily.

A sling pistol has a rubber bag attached to a handle. Users put ball projectiles in the bag, pulling them back and releasing them. It is more powerful and accurate than slingshots, which use rubber strips.

A man was arrested April 1 for allegedly firing a steel ball with a sling pistol at a male acquaintance in an apartment in Osaka.

The victim sustained a three-week injury as the ball with a diameter of about 6 millimeters bored into his right feet. He said that the shot was very hot and that he thought a gun had been fired at him.

