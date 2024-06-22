Japan Conveys Concerns to Russia over Closer Ties with N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan has conveyed to Russia its concerns about Moscow-Pyongyang military cooperation in light of Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years earlier this week, according to Japanese and Russian officials.

Masashi Nakagome, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Bureau, conveyed the message when he met with Lyudmila Vorobyova, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third Asian Department, in Moscow on Friday.

The meeting came after Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a new treaty on strategic partnership between their countries in Pyongyang on Wednesday.

Vorobyova told Nakagome that Japan's attempts of protest are categorically unacceptable. She explained the Putin administration's initiative of creating a new security structure on the Eurasian continent.

Also during the meeting, Nakagome reiterated Japan's demand for an immediate halt to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and requested the early resumption of visits to family graves on disputed northwestern Pacific islands by former Japanese residents. The Russian-held islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan, were seized from Japan by the Soviet Union in the closing days of World War II.

