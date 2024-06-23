Japan Emperor, Empress Arrive in Britain
London, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived in Britain on Saturday, on an official visit to the country to promote international goodwill.
A Japanese government plane carrying the couple arrived at London Stansted Airport, where Viscount Brookeborough KG, Lord-in-Waiting, greeted the two on behalf of King Charles III.
The couple will stay in Britain through Friday and arrive back in Japan on Saturday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]