Japan Emperor, Empress Arrive in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived in Britain on Saturday, on an official visit to the country to promote international goodwill.

A Japanese government plane carrying the couple arrived at London Stansted Airport, where Viscount Brookeborough KG, Lord-in-Waiting, greeted the two on behalf of King Charles III.

The couple will stay in Britain through Friday and arrive back in Japan on Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]