Tokyo Trying to Attract Young Voters Ahead of Governor Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government's election commission is trying to attract young voters ahead of the July 7 gubernatorial election as voter turnout tends to be relatively low in their generation.

In such elections in recent years, overall voter turnout hovered around 50 pct. But there was a gap in turnout rates between young and other voters.

According to the metropolitan government's Election Administration Commission, the last gubernatorial election four years ago marked a turnout of 39.19 pct for voters aged 20 to 24, far lower than 65.53 pct for those aged 70 to 74.

There is no quick solution to the problem. But the commission keeps engaging in awareness-raising activities to draw attention from young people.

Young people's turnout tends to be lower than that of voters in all age groups not only in Tokyo gubernatorial races but also in metropolitan assembly and national elections.

