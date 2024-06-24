Ex-PM Suga Wants Multiple LDP Presidential Candidates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has hinted his hope that multiple candidates will run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential race set for September.

Speaking in an online program of the Bungei Shunju monthly magazine Sunday, Suga criticized Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, for not taking responsibility for the political funds scandal involving party factions.

Suga said he has not decided who to endorse in the party election, although he mentioned some LDP members who may succeed Kishida, such as former Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba.

Suga's remarks are taken to indicate his hope that Kishida will be replaced through the party election.

"There is an atmosphere hinting that the ruling party may lose its majority" in the next election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, Suga said, expressing deep concerns.

