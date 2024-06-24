30 Yrs Sought for Fukuoka Stalking, Murder Suspect

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors demanded on Monday a prison term of 30 years for a man suspected of stalking and killing his former girlfriend in Fukuoka in January last year.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the 32-year-old man, Susumu Terauchi, claimed that 17 years of imprisonment would be appropriate because he had not committed any stalking offence.

With the lay judge trial at Fukuoka District Court now over, the verdict will be handed down on Friday.

According to the indictment, Terauchi stabbed Miki Kawano, then 38, to death on a street near JR Hakata Station in the southwestern Japan city's Hakata Ward after waiting for and stalking Kawano on her way back home from work on the evening of Jan. 16, 2023.

In the closing arguments, the prosecution said there had been "no fault on the woman's part" and that Terauchi resented her for consulting with the police about him.

