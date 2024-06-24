S. Korea to Name Yoon's Diplomatic Adviser Next Envoy to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean government has informally decided to appoint Park Cheol-hee, President Yoon Suk-yeol's key diplomatic adviser, as the country's next ambassador to Japan, government sources revealed Monday.

An expert on South Korea-Japan relations, Park, 61, who currently heads the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, has supported the Yoon administration's efforts to improve Seoul's relations with Tokyo. Fluent in Japanese, Park has broad connections in Japan's political circle.

With next year marking the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic normalization between South Korea and Japan, Park is expected to play a major part in further bolstering the two East Asian neighbors' future-oriented relations.

After graduating from Seoul National University and obtaining a Ph.D. in politics from Columbia University, he took up posts including head of SNU's Institute for Japanese Studies before becoming KNDA chancellor in March 2023.

Park has been involved in the formulation of Yoon's policy on Japan since his presidential election campaign. Park was among the members of a delegation sent to Japan in April 2022, before Yoon's inauguration as president in May the same year, for diplomatic policy discussions with Japanese officials.

