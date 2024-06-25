4 Tokyo Gov. Candidates Debate Child Policy, Administrative Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Four candidates in the July 7 gubernatorial election in Tokyo had a debate Monday on child-rearing support, administrative reform and other issues.

Incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike said that during her eight years in office, she has promoted policies that put children first while securing necessary funds through administrative reform. She also highlighted her campaign promises, including subsidies for pain-free childbirth.

Former House of Councillors lawmaker Renho, 56, said that she would increase transparency in metropolitan government projects and reduce teachers’ workload through digitalization and other efforts.

Shinji Ishimaru, a 41-year-old former mayor of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, warned against competition among local governments to provide child-rearing support, which he said will not lead to a solution.

Toshio Tamogami, 75, former chief of staff of the Air Self-Defense Force, said it is necessary for society as a whole to work to raise young people’s incomes.

