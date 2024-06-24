Japan Govt Calls for Nationwide Survey on PFAS in Tap Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has asked water providers across the country to check for PFAS, chemical compounds suspected to be carcinogenic, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Some 12,000 water providers were given until the end of September to report on potential water contamination with PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The request was made by the environment and infrastructure ministries on May 29.

The government has a provisional target of keeping levels of PFAS in tap water at 50 nanograms or lower per liter. Tests for PFAS are conducted by water providers on a voluntary basis under the water supply law.

The nationwide survey comes after a concentration of PFAS equivalent to 28 times the national standard was detected at a water purification plant in Kibichuo, Okayama Prefecture, in October last year.

Based on the results of the survey, the government plans to consider reviewing the target and how PFAS are treated in the water supply law.

