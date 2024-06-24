Japan Begins Special Inspection of Embattled Kagoshima Police

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency launched a special inspection Monday of the Kagoshima prefectural police department, which has recently been hit by a series of scandals.

Three NPA inspectors entered the prefectural police building in the southwestern city of Kagoshima around 2 p.m. They will question the department's senior officials including its head, Akiteru Nogawa.

The Kagoshima police department has seen a former head of its community safety division and three incumbent officers arrested and indicted this year.

The former community safety chief, Takashi Honda, 60, is accused of leaking an internal document. Regarding his motive, Honda has suggested that he could not overlook Nogawa's alleged attempt to cover up a criminal act committed by a Kagoshima police official.

Nogawa has repeatedly denied the allegation, saying, "I never ordered a cover-up."

