Fukui Cave Recommended for Special Historic Site in Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel on Monday proposed the designation of Fukui Cave, an archeological site in Sasebo in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki, as a special historic site.

The cave will likely become the country's 64th special historic site.

The cave shed the first light on changes in stone tools from the Upper Paleolithic period to the beginning of Japan's ancient Jomon period, as well as the emergence of pottery.

The site also showcases how the cave was formed in line with an environmental shift from a cold climate to a warmer one.

In its proposal submitted to culture minister Masahito Moriyama, the Cultural Affairs Council also recommended that two sites, including a garden in Kanazawa in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, be included in the list of scenic spots.

