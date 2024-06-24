1 GSDF Member Killed in Vehicle Collision in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--A large bus and a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force vehicle collided head-on in Mukawa in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido on Monday, leaving one GSDF member dead.

The 44-year-old was among seven male GSDF members in their 20s to 40s from Camp Obihiro who were taken to hospital after the collision, according to prefectural police.

The collision occurred in a tunnel on National Route 274 around 12:40 p.m. The bus driver, 57, who was also sent to hospital, is conscious, the police said. The bus was carrying no passengers.

One of the vehicles is believed to have been out of its lane, according to the police.

The GSDF vehicle was on its way home to the camp with several other vehicles, according to the GSDF.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]