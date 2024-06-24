Japan Emperor Visits Thames Flood Barrier

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday visited a flood prevention facility on the River Thames in the suburbs of London.

The Emperor, who studies water issues as his lifework, entered the control room of the Thames Barrier wearing a helmet, asked questions and checked how it works.

The Thames Barrier consists of 10 moveable sluice gates to protect the British capital from storm surges from the North Sea.

Emperor Naruhito did research on the history of transportation on the River Thames when he was studying at the University of Oxford. Since then, he has repeatedly visited water-related facilities.

