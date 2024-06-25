Mazda Chief Apologizes for Vehicle Test Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Mazda Motor Corp. President and CEO Masahiro Moro at the Japanese automaker's general shareholders meeting Tuesday apologized for its vehicle test fraud that came to light earlier this month.

At the meeting held at Mazda's headquarters in the town of Fuchu in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, Moro said, "We are really sorry for causing great concern and inconvenience."

Noting that the scandal was very regrettable, Moro said that making sure that a similar incident will not occur again is the management's responsibility.

Irregularities have been found in tests to obtain type approval, which is necessary for vehicle mass production, for five Mazda models. Shipments were suspended for two current models.

Mazda Chairman Kiyotaka Shobuda said that the misconduct was partly due to higher-ups imposing a heavier burden on employees at the manufacturing sites by leaving part of the business processes up to them.

