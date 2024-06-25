Sony Music, Other Labels Sue U.S. AI Startups

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Sony Music Entertainment and two other major record label groups jointly filed lawsuits Monday against U.S. generative artificial intelligence startups for allegedly using their artists' songs without permission.

Labels in the Sony Music Entertainment group, a unit of Japan's Sony Group Corp., as well as labels under Universal Music Group and Warner Records are seeking damages, arguing that startups Suno Inc. and Uncharted Labs Inc. infringed their copyright by using a large volume of songs for AI learning without permission.

According to business news provider Bloomberg, the plaintiffs may be demanding several billion dollars. The suits were filed in different U.S. federal district courts.

The plaintiffs said in their complaints that Suno and Uncharted Labs' unlawful copying of songs for the purpose of generative AI learning made artists' creative activities untenable.

They claimed that users of the startups' services were able to create performances such as those closely resembling U.S. singer Mariah Carey's hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]