Emperor Attends Reception by Japan-Britain Friendship Groups

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who is on an official visit to Britain, attended a reception Monday hosted in central London by five Japanese-British friendship organizations including the Japan Society.

At the reception, the Emperor was welcomed by the Duke of Gloucester, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth and patron of the Japan Society.

"It is my wish that our bilateral ties will grow even stronger in the years to come, building on such firm foundations as people-to-people connections," Emperor Naruhito said in English, following a speech by Bill Emmott, the society's chairman.

About 400 people attended the event, and the Emperor engaged with them warmly.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor met privately on Monday evening with the wife of a now-deceased security guard for the Emperor during his study in Britain.

