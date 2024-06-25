Japan Govt to Set Guidelines on Joint Custody System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will draw up guidelines for smoothly implementing a new system for shared custody of children by divorced parents.

The guidelines will be discussed by a new liaison group for related government agencies, whose establishment was announced the same day. The group will hold its first meeting in early July or later.

Japan's parliament enacted legislation last month to enable joint custody. The legislation, which revises the Civil Code and other laws, is set to take effect by 2026.

The liaison group, to be headed by Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi, will comprise director-general-level officials from the Cabinet Office, the education ministry, the welfare ministry and the Children and Families Agency.

Under the new system, parents will be able to choose between joint or sole custody after holding discussions. If they fail to reach an agreement, a family court will make the decision, choosing sole custody if there is a risk of domestic violence or abuse.

