Kishida Seeks Japan-U.S.-S. Korea Summit in July

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to hold a trilateral summit with the United States and South Korea on the sidelines of the July 9-11 NATO summit in Washington, it was learned Tuesday.

Kishida met with Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the coalition partner of Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, at the prime minister's office on the day. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yamaguchi quoted Kishida as saying that with Japan and South Korea invited to the NATO summit, he will seek to hold Japan-U.S.-South Korea talks there.

The prime minister apparently aims to confirm cooperation between Tokyo, Seoul and Washington at a time when North Korea and Russia are stepping up their military cooperation.

