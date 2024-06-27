Tokyo Gov. Candidates Call for Measures against Low Birth Rate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo governor candidates are calling for strengthening measures to tackle the low birth rate in the Japanese capital ahead of the July 7 gubernatorial election.

Tokyo is the first among Japan’s 47 prefectures that posted a total fertility rate, or the average number of children born to a woman in her lifetime, smaller than 1, marking 0.99 in 2023, according to health ministry data.

Many candidates have voiced deep concerns about the situation.

Incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike, 71, has taken steps such as providing a monthly benefit of 5,000 yen for each Tokyo resident aged 18 or under and abolishing income limits for aid designed to make high school tuition effectively free. Her aim is to ease the economic burden of households with children.

“I have been giving big hopes to young mothers and fathers and people who are thinking about getting married,” Koike said.

