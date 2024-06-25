Japan Emperor, Empress Attend Welcome Ceremony in London

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a welcome ceremony as state guests in central London on Tuesday afternoon.

In accordance with British royal tradition, the Emperor and Empress rode in separate carriages with King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, respectively, for a parade to Buckingham Palace.

The carriages marched through the Mall, a thoroughfare along which the Japanese and British national flags were hoisted. Empress Masako wore a face mask because of her allergy to horses.

Before the parade, the Emperor and Empress were greeted by Prince William at their hotel and driven by a car to Horse Guards Parade.

Upon arrival, the Japanese Imperial couple smiled and shook hands with the British royal couple. As they lined up, the Japanese national anthem was played. The Emperor then received a salute of honor by the honor guard. A gun salute was fired during the ceremony.

