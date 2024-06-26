N-Plant Water Release Safety Gains Some Understanding: Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--The discharge of treated water from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean has garnered a certain level of public understanding over its safety, a Japanese government white paper has shown.

The fiscal 2023 nuclear energy white paper, released Tuesday by the Japan Atomic Energy Commission of the Cabinet Office, said that working to ensure objectivity and transparency in information dissemination, in cooperation with third-party institutions such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, was effective in gaining the understanding.

Japan began releasing the water, which contains radioactive tritium, from the nuclear plant owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, last August.

The white paper acknowledged that “there exist citizens who feel uneasy about the risk of radiation, which is invisible,” urging the government and TEPCO to “continue making persistent efforts to sincerely respond to public concerns.”

It featured the results of a survey conducted this February of 1,000 people with detailed knowledge on nuclear power and radiation and 6,000 ordinary people. The survey found that the proportions of respondents who said the risk regarding the treated water release was “unacceptable” stood at 14.3 pct among people with detailed knowledge and 42.2 pct among ordinary people.

