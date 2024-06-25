U.S. Soldier in Japan Charged with Sexual Abuse of Girl

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 25 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. serviceman in Okinawa Prefecture has been indicted for allegedly kidnapping a girl under the age of 16 and committing nonconsensual sexual intercourse, it was learned Tuesday.

The Naha District Public Prosecutors Office filed charges against Brennon Washington, 25, on March 27. The office has not revealed whether the defendant has admitted to the charges.

According to the indictment, Washington, who belongs to a U.S. Air Force unit in Okinawa, allegedly took the girl in a car from a park to his home and sexually abused her, including kissing and touching her lower body, on Dec. 24 last year, knowing that she was under 16.

A person related to the girl reported the incident to police later that day, Okinawa prefectural police sources said. After investigating the case, the police sent papers on the suspect to prosecutors on March 11. The first court hearing in his trial is scheduled for July 12.

The police said they had decided not to announce the case to protect the victim's privacy.

