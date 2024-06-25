Knife Attack on Japanese Regrettable: China Spokesperson

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, June 25 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday expressed regret over Monday’s knife attack by a Chinese man against a Japanese woman and her child in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

At a press conference, the spokesperson, Mao Ning, did not clarify whether the attacker deliberately targeted Japanese nationals, saying that authorities are investigating the case.

In the incident, the Japanese mother and child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A Chinese woman was also attacked and is in serious condition.

The incident came after four U.S. college instructors were stabbed in a park in Jilin Province on June 10.

Mao said that such random incidents can occur in any country in the world, and stressed that China will continue to take effective measures to ensure the safety of all foreigners in the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]