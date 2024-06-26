Spanish Air Force Fighters to Make 1st Visit to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Air Self-Defense Force is set to hold joint military exercises involving fighter jets from Germany, France and Spain next month, marking the first time that any Spanish air force aircraft visit Japan.

The ASDF announced the drills Tuesday. The three European countries' fighters will visit Japan as part of Pacific Skies 24, a set of military drills in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.

It is the first visit to Japan by any German military aircraft since 2022, and the second consecutive year that any French military aircraft visit the country.

The European jets are set to join Japanese counterparts for training around ASDF bases in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, over the seven days from July 19.

"It is a testament to the respective countries' intention and capability to engage with the Indo-Pacific region," Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]