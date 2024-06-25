Noto Quake Death Toll to Reach 300 with 18 More Indirect Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., June 25 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan is projected to reach 300 as 18 more indirect deaths are expected to be recognized.

On Tuesday, the Ishikawa prefectural government and affected municipalities held a joint meeting and were advised to recognize 18 deaths as related to the disaster.

The 18 cases include the deaths of a COVID-19 patient and an elderly person who lost physical strength while hospitalized.

Such a joint meeting has been held three times so far, and the local governments have been advised to recognize a total of 70 indirect deaths.

The affected municipalities will formally decide whether to recognize indirect deaths.

