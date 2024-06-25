Japan Ruling Bloc to Finalize Subsidy Proposal This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's ruling coalition agreed on Tuesday to finalize the bloc's proposal this week to revive state subsidies aimed at cutting electricity and city gas bills between August and October to fight inflation.

The agreement was struck between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of its coalition partner, Komeito, in a meeting at the prime minister's office.

Until April, the government had subsidized electricity fees at 3.5 yen per kilowatt-hour and city gas fees at 15 yen per cubic meter.

The government and ruling bloc are considering providing similar levels of support this time. Electricity and gas bills are expected to be slashed by 1,400 yen and 450 yen, respectively, per month at an average household.

At the meeting, Kishida told Yamaguchi that his government plan to use reserve funds to finance the subsidy program.

