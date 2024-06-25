Japan, South Korea Share Concerns over Currency Weakness

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and his South Korean counterpart, Choi Sang-mok, on Tuesday shared "serious concerns" over the recent sharp depreciation of their countries' currencies.

The ministers agreed to "continue to take appropriate actions against excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates," they said in a joint statement after a meeting in Seoul.

"It is very important that we were able to share our concerns," Suzuki told reporters after the meeting.

The ministers welcomed progress made in an initiative proposed by the Group of Seven advanced economies to strengthen supply chains for clean energy products. They praised the two countries' financial contributions made to the initiative earlier this year.

Suzuki and Choi also discussed military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. They agreed to promote information sharing between Japanese and South Korean customs authorities in a bid to better enforce sanctions on Russia and North Korea.

