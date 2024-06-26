Suzhou Knife Attack Shocks Japanese Firms in China

Newsfrom Japan

Suzhou, China, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies operating in China have been shocked by a recent knife attack against a Japanese woman and her child in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, eastern China.

Local authorities announced Tuesday that the attack on Monday was carried out by a 52-year-old Chinese man. Some believe that the man attempted to indiscriminately harm Japanese people.

Anti-Japan sentiments have increased due partly to the release into the ocean of treated water containing radioactive tritium from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

The site of the attack is in an area where many Japanese live, and is close to a Japanese school. The man is believed to have intended to get on a school bus of the Japanese school after attacking the mother and child, who were waiting for the bus.

Although his motive has not been disclosed, this may have been a premeditated attack targeting Japanese nationals, informed sources said.

