NHK Posts 1st Loss in 34 Years

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, on Tuesday reported its first loss in 34 years for fiscal 2023 as revenue from viewer fees fell at its fastest pace due to a 10 pct cut in October.

The public broadcaster posted a loss of 13.6 billion yen for the year ended last March.

NHK's operating revenue fell 6.2 pct from the previous year to 653.1 billion yen. Of the total, viewer fee revenue slid by 39.6 billion yen, or 5.9 pct, to 632.8 billion yen, the fifth consecutive year of decline. Its expenditures inched down 0.5 pct.

Of households and businesses with contracts with NHK, 78.6 pct paid viewer fees as of the end of March, up 0.3 percentage point from a year before.

