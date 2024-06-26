N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 26 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from Pyongyang around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the South Korean military.

The military also said that the launch seems to have failed.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that the ballistic missile reached a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers and flew over 200 kilometers before falling into waters outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

South Korean military sources told the country's Yonhap news agency that Pyongyang attempted a test launch of a hypersonic missile but seems to have failed. The Japanese ministry has not said whether the launch was a failure.

It was North Korea's first ballistic missile launch since May 30.

