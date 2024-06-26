Japan Hosts 1st Meeting of ASEAN, G-7 Judicial Officials

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry hosted on Wednesday the first meeting of junior judicial affairs officials from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Group of Seven forum in Tokyo.

The meeting brought together officials around 35 years old who are seen taking up central positions in their countries' legal administration in the future.

They are expected to build a network, discuss judicial problems each country faces and deepen mutual understanding to promote the rule of law.

Japan led the establishment of the forum of young judicial affairs officials, which was decided at special talks among the justice ministers of the ASEAN and G-7 countries in Tokyo in July 2023.

The forum is aimed at strengthening the ties between 10-member ASEAN and the G-7 major powers amid China's increasingly hegemonic acts. Japan, the only G-7 member from Asia, hopes to serve as a bridge between ASEAN and the G-7.

