Japan NRA OKs N-Reactor Extensions under New System

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority approved Wednesday extensions of the operational periods for the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Oi nuclear plant under a regulatory system based on a new law that was enacted in May last year.

It was the first time for the nuclear regulator to approve a long-term facility management plan based on the law on green transformation and power sources, which is slated to take full effect in June 2025.

The two reactors at the plant in the town of Oi, Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, both began operations over 30 years ago. Following the NRA approval, they are now allowed to operate for up to 40 years.

Under the law, operators must draw up management plans according to reactor deterioration levels and undergo NRA screenings every 10 years after reactors mark 30 years since the start of operations.

By not counting periods of suspension, including due to the NRA screenings, in reactors’ life spans, the law effectively allows reactors to operate for over 60 years.

