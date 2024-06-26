Emperor Naruhito Voices Hopes for Enduring Japan-Britain Ties

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed hopes for "an enduring relationship based on friendship" between Japan and Britain in a speech Tuesday at a state banquet hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

"It is my sincere hope that both Japan and the UK (United Kingdom)...will continue to make untiring efforts for true mutual understanding through exchanges of their people, thereby building an enduring relationship based on friendship, goodwill and cooperation," the Emperor said in English during the banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, also attended by Empress Masako.

The event was attended by about 170 people, including Prince William, Prince Edward and other royal family members as well as nonroyals. The Emperor wore the Most Noble Order of the Garter, awarded to him that day, while the Empress wore a tiara and an evening dress.

Ahead of the Emperor's speech, King Charles III delivered an address in which he welcomed the Imperial couple back to Britain in Japanese.

"At the core of our partnership is a close friendship, one based on a mutual understanding of the importance of international rules and global institutions, forged from the lessons of history, including its darkest years," the king said.

