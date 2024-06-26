Actor Yakusho, Other Japanese Invited to U.S. Film Academy

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the annual Academy Awards, said Tuesday that it has invited actor Koji Yakusho and other Japanese people to join the organization.

The organization invited 487 artists and executives from 57 countries and regions this year.

Besides Yakusho, starred in "Perfect Days," an Oscar nominee for the best international feature this year, Takashi Yamazaki, director of "Godzilla Minus One," which won the year's Oscar for best visual effects, was among the Japanese who were invited.

Also from among this year's Oscar winners, Takeshi Seyama, film editor for Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron," recognized as the best animated feature, was invited.

Invitees will get voting rights to choose Oscar winners if they accept the invitations.

