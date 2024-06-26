Japan PM Kishida to Visit Kazakhstan in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kazakhstan in August for his first summit with the leaders of five Central Asian countries, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

"Cooperation with Central Asian countries is more important than ever to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law," Hayashi said of the aim of Kishida's trip.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]