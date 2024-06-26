3 People Die near Crater of Mount Fuji

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Three people were confirmed dead Wednesday after being found lying in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest near a Mount Fuji crater, the police department of Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, said.

They were discovered during a search that began Sunday for a 53-year-old male corporate worker from Hino, Tokyo, who went missing after going climbing the mountain on Friday. The three people were found lying separate from one another.

All of them are believed to have been climbers. The local police are working to confirm their identities. Their genders are not yet known.

Mount Fuji is the tallest mountain in Japan, with a height of 3,776 meters, straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

