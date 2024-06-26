3 People Found Unconscious near Crater of Mount Fuji

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Three people were found lying unconscious near a crater of Mount Fuji on Wednesday, according to the police department of Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

They were founded during the search for a 53-year-old male corporate worker from Hino, Tokyo, who went missing after going climbing the mountain on Friday. The three people were found lying unconscious apart from one another near the crater.

The local police are working to confirm their identities.

The tallest mountain in Japan, with a height of 3,776 meters, straddles Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures. Mount Fuji is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

