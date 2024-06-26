Designation for Home for Disabled in Central Japan Revoked

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, June 26 (Jiji Press)--The Aichi prefectural government said Wednesday that it has revoked the service provider designation of a home for disabled people run by Megumi Co. in the town of Kota in the central Japan prefecture, acting on irregularities committed by the group home operator, such as service fee overcharging.

The punitive action was based on the comprehensive law on support for people with disabilities.

Also, the municipal government of Nagoya, the capital of Aichi, will revoke designations for four Megumi facilities in the city.

Believing that there was organized involvement in the irregularities, Japan’s welfare ministry plans to apply a collective responsibility system, by not allowing renewals of the service provider designation for all of around 100 Megumi group homes for disabled people in 12 prefectures--Miyagi in northeastern Japan, Gunma, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa in eastern Japan, Aichi, the Aichi neighbors of Shizuoka and Gifu, Fukuoka in southwestern Japan, and Tokyo.

The collective penalty means that the facilities will have to stop operating once their current permits expire. Renewals take place every six years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]