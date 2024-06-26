Japan Predicted to Win 12 Golds at Paris Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. data company Gracenote Inc. predicted on Wednesday that Japan will win 12 gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, down sharply from 27 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In Paris, Japan is seen winning 13 silver and 21 bronze medals. Its anticipated total number of medals is down to 46 from 58 in 2021, which was its highest figure ever, ranking joint sixth by country or region. The Paris Olympics is scheduled to take place between July 26 and Aug. 11.

In men's gymnastics, the company expects Japan to win gold in the all-round team event, with Daiki Hashimoto seen winning the individual all-round and horizontal bar competitions for the second time in a row.

The country is forecast to come first in the judo mixed team event, with Hifumi Abe projected to win his second consecutive Olympic title in the men's 66-kilogram class.

In women's wrestling, Yui Susaki is seen defending her title in the 50 kg category, while Akari Fujinami in the 53 kg class and Tsugumi Sakurai in the 57 kg category are expected to win their first Olympic gold medals.

