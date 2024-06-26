Okitsu Named New Sharp President
Newsfrom JapanEconomy Technology
Osaka, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. said Wednesday that Executive Vice President Masahiro Okitsu will succeed Wu Po-Hsuan as president and CEO.
Wu will stay as a representative director. The appointments will be formalized at a board meeting to be held after a general shareholder meeting scheduled for Thursday.
The leadership change is aimed at transforming Sharp's business structure, the ailing Japanese electronics firm said.
Sharp posted a group net loss of 149.9 billion yen for the year that ended in March, due chiefly to its sluggish liquid crystal display panel operations, suffering a huge loss for the second straight year.
In May, the company said in its medium-term management plan that it will focus on "brand" operations, such as smart home appliances and office equipment, as part of its turnaround efforts. Okitsu has led the operations for a long time.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]