Life-Sized “Gundam” to Be Displayed at 2025 Osaka Expo

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. has said it will display a life-sized Gundam robot model in its pavilion of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

According to the toy and video game company’s announcement Wednesday, it will be the first public display of a full-size model of the robot hero from the anime series “Mobile Suit Gundam” in the Kansai western region.

The life-sized Gundam, about 17 meters tall, is set to be displayed in a kneeling posture with one knee raised and the right arm stretched upward, symbolizing a wish to reach out to the universe and the future.

The statue will be displayed beside the pavilion from April 13 to Oct. 13, 2025. It will be built mostly with reused materials from the Moving Gundam, which had been displayed in Yokohama, eastern Japan, until March this year. However, the life-sized Gundam in the Expo will not move.

Bandai Namco explained that its pavilion will be one where visitors can enjoy the worldview of the Gundam series. Details of the pavilion will be announced later.

