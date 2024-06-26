Chinese Woman Accused of Driving Motorized Suitcase in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Osaka prefectural police in western Japan have referred a Chinese woman in her 30s to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the road traffic law by driving a motorized suitcase without a driver's license, it was learned Wednesday.

It is believed to be the first time in Japan that police have sought charges in a case involving a motorized suitcase.

According to Osaka police sources, the woman allegedly drove a motorized suitcase on a pedestrian road in the city of Osaka on March 31.

The woman, a student in Japan, denies any wrongdoing, claiming that she did not believe the suitcase was a vehicle requiring a driver's license, the sources said.

The police determined that the suitcase was a motorized two-wheeled vehicle as its maximum speed was about 13 kilometers per hour.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]