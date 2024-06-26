Former PM Suga Criticizes Kishida Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga again criticized current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in an interview published Wednesday in a monthly magazine, saying that Kishida "should have punished himself as well" for a "slush fund" scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's factions.

Suga welcomed Kishida's decision to dissolve his own faction, but argued that all LDP factions should have been dissolved at once.

The former prime minister warned that the LDP could face an uphill battle in the next general election and may fall from power.

"We must make (the LDP's leadership election in September) an opportunity to dispel the doomed atmosphere over our party," Suga said, expressing hope that young party members will run in the party race.

The interview followed an online program on Sunday in which Suga virtually called for Kishida to step down, saying that the prime minister "has not taken responsibility" for the scandal.

