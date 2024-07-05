Japan's "Genchari" Mopeds in Crisis ahead of New Emissions Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's long-beloved moped dubbed "genchari" with an engine of up to 50 cc is now facing the very real threat of going extinct.

Genchari sales have been faltering following the emergence of new mobility options, such as electric power-assisted bicycles, and due to difficulties for manufacturers to adapt their genchari models to new stricter emissions regulations to be introduced in the country in November next year.

The dire situation has even led to the largest genchari maker, Honda Motor Co., considering the possibility of ending the production of its iconic Super Cub series.

Honda, Yamaha Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. are currently the only major genchari manufacturers in Japan.

Honda, in particular, has sold over 100 million Super Cub motorcycles since the first model was released in 1958, with the vehicle series known as the best-selling motorcycle in the world. In Japan, the Super Cub has been a popular option in mail and newspaper delivery services.

