Japan Emperor Visits Major Biomedical Institute in London

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Wednesday visited the Francis Crick Institute in London, one of the largest biomedical research centers in Europe.

The Emperor was briefed on the institute by Paul Nurse, director of the institute and winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. About 1,500 researchers around the world belong to the institute.

Emperor Naruhito enthusiastically viewed a cell cycle laboratory and interacted with researchers, including one from Japan. After hearing that men at 65 and older have many factors that could aggravate COVID-19 symptoms, the 64-year-old Emperor jokingly asked whether he is all right.

Later in the day, the Emperor visited the Royal College of Music to inspect a training room equipped with the latest technology and listen to a performance by students.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]